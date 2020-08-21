View Fullscreen
Parsis greet each other as they visit a community place on the occasion of Parsi New Year (Navroz), at Dadar in Mumbai, Sunday, 16 August 2020.

(Photo: PTI)

In Pics: India This Week

Eshwar Gole
Published21 Aug 2020, 03:10 PM IST
India
2 min read

From Independence Day celebrations to floods and incessant rains in various parts of the country, here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.

