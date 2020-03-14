Coronavirus: India Suspends Land Border Crossing With Pak, Others
India will suspend land border crossing points with Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar from 15 March and from 16 March with Pakistan amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported ANI.
All passenger movements through immigration land check posts at India-Bangladesh, India-Nepal, India-Bhutan, India-Myanmar borders will be suspended from 12 am, 15 March. The same will take place at the India-Pakistan border from 12 am, 16 March. The suspension will remain till further orders, said the Ministry of Home Affairs in a press statement.
(This is a developing story and the copy will be updated with more details.)
