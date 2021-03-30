India Supports Regional Process Under UN For Peace in Afghanistan

India on Tuesday, 30 March said that it supports a regional process convened under the aegis of the United Nations for permanent peace in Afghanistan.

A statement by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the 9th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) on Afghanistan in Dushanbe, said: "We support a regional process to be convened under the aegis of the United Nations. UN stewardship would help to take into account all relevant UN resolutions and improve the odds for a lasting outcome."

Pakistan has been for long involved in negotiations among the US, Taliban and Afghan government, Russia, China and Iran over Afghanistan. Though Jaishankar did not explicitly mention Pakistan or any other member of Asia, he was referring to the broad dialogue among all the key players in the region.