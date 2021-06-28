India Successfully Test Fires Agni Prime Missile Off Odisha Coast
An advanced variant in the Agni series, the surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1,000 to 2,000 km.
India on Monday, 28 June, successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from a defence based off the coast of OdhIsha, said an official statement of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO).
The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1,000 to 2,000 km.
An advanced variant in the Agni series, the missile was test-fired from a mobile launcher off the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 10:55 am, reported PTI, quoting a DRDO source.
"Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. It followed textbook trajectory...meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy," read the DRDO statement.
Two days ago on Friday, 25 June, DRDO also successfully test-fired an extended range version of the indigenously developed 'Pinaka' rocket from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur.
An official quoted by news agency PTI said all mission objectives had been met and that the enhanced range version could destroy targets at distances up to 45 kilometres.
