India Has a Stray Dogs Problem, But What's the Bone of Contention?

Why are dogs, regarded as man's best friend, increasingly being seen as their enemies?

From Whatsapp groups of housing societies calling for measures to control pets following several 'attacks' to TV news channels flashing visuals of horrific attacks by strays, the 'menace vs management' debate is at the centrestage once again.

Several recent incidents — death of two siblings in Delhi's Vasant Kunj following attack by stray dogs, mauling of a 4-year-old child in Hyderabad, a stray dog killing a sleeping infant in a Rajasthan hospital — have reignited the debates around control of strays.

But beyond these debates, it's necessary to understand the caveats and the complexities of India's dog problem.