India Stood Firm to China’s Push & Shove Tactics: Gen Bipin Rawat

India stood firm to China's 'shove and push tactics' on the northern borders in Eastern Ladakh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, 15 April.

China feels that just by doing a little bit of shove and push, it will be able to compel nations to give in to their demands, but India has stood firm on the northern borders, General Rawat said.

"We have proven that we will not get pushed," he said, while speaking at a virtual discussion during the ongoing Raisina Dialogue 2021.

General Rawat said that by standing firm, India prevented a change in the status quo, besides being able to garner world support.