A Havildar of the Indian Army lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu & Kashmir on Monday, 22 June, along the Line Of Control (LoC).The soldier, identified as Havildar Dipak Karki, by news agency ANI, fell prey to heavy-cross border shelling by the Pakistani side.He is the fourth Indian Army personnel to have lost his life due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan since 5 June.There were several ceasefire violations by Pakistan in several sectors in Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts, an Indian Army official told ANI.The officials also said that Pakistan violated the ceasefire at 3.30am on Monday in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district and then again at 5.30am in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district."Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector…Indian Army retaliated befittingly," said an army spokesperson.So far in 2020, the Pakistani army has violated the ceasefire more than 1,400 times. In 2019, the ceasefire was violated 3,168 times.(With inputs from ANI).