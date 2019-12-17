India Slips to 112th Rank on Gender Gap, Below Bangladesh & Nepal

India has slipped four places to the 112th rank globally in terms of gender gap amid widening disparity in terms of women’s health and survival and economic participation – the two areas where the country is now ranked in the bottom-five, an annual survey showed on Tuesday, 17 December.

While Iceland remains the world’s most gender-neutral country, India has moved down the ladder from its 108th position last year on the World Economic Forum’s gender gap report to rank below countries like China (106th), Sri Lanka (102nd), Nepal (101st), Brazil (92nd), Indonesia (85th) and Bangladesh (50th).

Yemen is ranked the worst (153rd), while Iraq is 152nd and Pakistan 151st.