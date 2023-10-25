ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India To Partially Resume Visa Services for Canada a Month After Suspending Them

Services will resume for entry visa, business visa, medical visa, and conference visa.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
India To Partially Resume Visa Services for Canada a Month After Suspending Them
The Indian High Commission in Ottawa said on Wednesday, 25 October, that it would partially resume visa services for Canada from Thursday, 26 October.

Eligible visa categories: In a media statement, the Indian High Commission said that visa services will resume for entry visa, business visa, medical visa, and conference visa.

"Further decisions, as appropriate, would be intimated based on continuing evaluation of the situation," the statement added.

Background: India had decided to shut down visa services for Canada in September, days after the latter's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the Indian government had a hand in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.
Topics:  India-Canada 

