COVID-19: India Reports 7,992 New Cases, Active Cases Lowest in 559 Days
A total of 131.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered as of Saturday.
India recorded 7,992 new COVID-19 cases and 195 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry data on Saturday, 11 December. The total active cases in the country stand at 93,277, which is the lowest in 559 days.
A total of 131.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Taking view of the mounting Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in Maharashtra, Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Mumbai for the weekend in order to prevent large gatherings.
Seven fresh cases of the newly-identified Omicron COVID-19 variant were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the tally of Omicron cases in the city to 17.
Second Case of Omicron Variant Detected in Delhi
Delhi reported its second case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The traveller returned from Zimbabwe and tested positive on Friday.
10 Nursing Students in Mangalore Test Positive for COVID
Ten students of nursing at the Srinivas College tested positive for COVID-19 in Valachil area of Mangalore. Health officials have declared this as containment zone and more samples have been collected for testing.
