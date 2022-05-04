India Sees Rise in Daily Infections With 3,205 Cases; Positivity Rate at 0.98%

India on Wednesday, 4 May, recorded 3,205 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 0.98 percent.

As the active caseload touched 19,509, the recovery rate in India was officially reported to be 98.74 percent. A total of 2,802 patients recovered till 7 am on Tuesday, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 4,25,44,689.