India Ranks 94 Among 107 Countries in Global Hunger Index 2020 

India has ranked a low 94 among 107 nations in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2020. According to the GHI report, India has a score of 27.2. This places the country under the ‘serious’ category in the GHI severity scale.

India ranks lower than neighbouring Pakistan (88), Bangladesh (75), Nepal (73) and Sri Lanka (64) among other countries. Some of the countries that rank lower than India are Nigeria (98), Afghanistan (99), Rwanda (97). India was placed at 102 out of 117 countries last year.