India has conveyed its strong protest on Monday, 5 May, against Pakistan trying to "bring material changes" in Jammu and Kashmir and has asked Islamabad to "immediately vacate the the areas under its illegal occupation.," following an order by the Supreme Court of the country on Gilgit and Baltistan.India demarched senior Pakistan diplomat and lodged a strong protest to Pakistan against the Supreme Court of Pakistan order on the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan', the MEA had stated.In a recent order, the Pakistan Supreme Court allowed the amendment to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order of 2018 to conduct the general elections in the region.The Ministry of External Affairs stated, "Government of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. India completely rejects such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir."Handwara Encounter: Memories of Kashmir's 'Chhota Pakistan' Return'Illegal Occupation'The MEA further stated, "the government of India's position in the matter is reflected in the resolution passed by the Parliament in 1994 by consensus."The Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan was told that the entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India and that Islamabad should immediately vacate the areas under its illegal occupation.The MEA also said Pakistan's recent actions can neither hide the "illegal occupation" of parts of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by it nor the "grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom" to the people residing in these areas for the past seven decades.(With inputs from ANI, PTI)