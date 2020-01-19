India Pledges USD 50 Million Security Assistance to Sri Lanka

India has pledged a USD 50 million security assistance to Sri Lanka as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday , 18 January. Bilateral issues, including strengthening cooperation in defence, intelligence sharing and maritime security were discussed in the meeting.

Doval arrived in Colombo on Saturday on a previously unannounced visit during which he also met several foreign diplomats and discussed important issues of mutual interest.

"A very cordial discussion was held with National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval today. Strengthening of bilateral cooperation on national security, intelligence sharing, maritime security and fostering of regional collaboration, were some of the key points of discussion," President Rajapaksa tweeted on Saturday.

The President's office said Doval pledged that India will provide USD 50 million to Sri Lanka to help the country purchase equipment for its security forces.