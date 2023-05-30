In 'Troubled Waters': Plight of Fishermen Caught in Indo-Pak Conflict

Calm weather, balmy day, and a turbulent future ahead that Hira and her husband Deepak Chavda didn't quite foresee.

"I don't remember the exact date but it was sometime in April 2018," said 30-year-old Deepak, as the couple tried to recollect the day he was arrested by Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency, an arm of the Pakistan army responsible for patrolling the country’s coastline.

His crime? A member of the machhiyar (fishing) community of Gujarat, Deepak, along with six other boatmen, set out into the Arabian Sea to catch fish. Before they realised, their boat had crossed the territorial waters of India, and all six boatmen, including Deepak, were arrested and taken to a jail in Pakistan's Karachi where they spent five years.

On 16 May, Deepak returned to Kodinar -- a nondescript town in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.