India, Pakistan Exchange List of Civilians, Fishermen in Respective Custody

India and Pakistan on Friday, 1 January conducted the biannual practice of exchanging the list of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody, ANI reported.

The exchange is done every year on 1 January and 1 July under provision of a 2008 agreement. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India handed over lists of 282 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 73 fishermen in its custody to Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 577 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians.

“The Government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen, along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody,” the MEA said in a statement.