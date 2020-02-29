Support Opportunities That Can Bring Peace: MEA on US-Taliban Deal
With the US and the Afghan Taliban signing a peace deal in Doha on Saturday, 29 February, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India’s policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, stability and end violence in Afghanistan.
“As a contiguous neighbour, India will continue to extend all support to Afghan people in realising their aspirations for a prosperous future,” the MEA was quoted by PTI as saying.
The US-Taliban deal allows for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, potentially ending the longest war the US has ever fought.
Both sides will also exchange thousands of prisoners ahead of intra-Afghan talks, according to the deal.
India was invited by the Qatar government for the ceremony where the deal was signed and Indian ambassador P Kumaran attended it, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla travelled to Kabul on Friday on a two-day visit during which he held talks with country’s President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Vice President-elect Amrullah Saleh and National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib.
(With inputs from PTI.)
