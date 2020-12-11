‘Expect China to Match Words With Actions’: India on LAC Standoff

On Thursday, China held India “totally responsible” for the escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control, following a skirmish between the armies of both sides in June, reported The Hindu.

According to the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that her country was "strictly adhering" to agreements signed by the two countries.

“China and India are neighbours and the world’s two biggest emerging markets and keeping good relations serves the fundamental interests of both countries and its people but it requires common efforts from both sides. The merits of the situation at the border area are very clear and the responsibility totally lies with the Indian side,” she said.

India and China have been locked in a border standoff for the last several months along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, with tensions soaring in June when troops of both sides clashed at Galwan Valley, leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.