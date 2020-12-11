‘Expect China to Match Words With Actions’: India on LAC Standoff
The situation seen since the last six months has been a result of actions by the Chinese side that has sought to effect a unilateral change in status along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, India said on Friday, 11 December, as the border standoff between the two countries continues with no resolution in sight.
"These actions are in violation of the bilateral agreements and protocol on ensuring peace and tranquility along the LAC in India-China border areas. The core issues, as I mentioned last week, remains that both sides need to strictly follow various bilateral agreements and protocols," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said in a press conference on Friday.
"We've taken note of the Chinese side’s statement that it observes ‘strictly agreements between two sides and is committed to resolving the border issue through dialogue, and safeguarding peace and tranquility’ in border areas. We expect that the Chinese side will match its words with actions," he added.
Pointing out that the two sides have continued to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, the MEA said it is their expectation that further discussion will help both sides achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution.
Responsibility for LAC Tensions ‘Lies Entirely With India’: China
On Thursday, China held India “totally responsible” for the escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control, following a skirmish between the armies of both sides in June, reported The Hindu.
According to the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that her country was "strictly adhering" to agreements signed by the two countries.
“China and India are neighbours and the world’s two biggest emerging markets and keeping good relations serves the fundamental interests of both countries and its people but it requires common efforts from both sides. The merits of the situation at the border area are very clear and the responsibility totally lies with the Indian side,” she said.
India and China have been locked in a border standoff for the last several months along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, with tensions soaring in June when troops of both sides clashed at Galwan Valley, leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.
