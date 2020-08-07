View Fullscreen
Villagers make a temporary crossing with bamboo above a river after the bridge over it washed away in floodwater, following incessant rain, at Jartaluk in Baksa district of Assam.
(Photo: PTI)
In Pics: India This Week
From Eid-Al-Adha celebrations to Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, here’s a snapshot of India this week.
