Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin has claimed responsibility for the Handwara terror attack in North Kashmir on 3 May, in which a Commanding Officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, and four other security personnel lost their lives. News agency ANI has tweeted a video of Salahuddin claiming responsibility for the overnight encounter.With Riyaz Naikoo's Death, Has Era of Militant Poster Boys Ended?Five security personnel, including a Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, a Major, two soldiers and one Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in the encounter. Two terrorists were also killed by the forces.One of the terrorists killed has been identified as a top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan.In a follow-up operation that the Indian security forces launched on 6 May in Kashmir's Pulwama, top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was also killed.Salahuddin claimed responsibility for the Handwara attack in a condolence meeting for Naikoo.Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had paid tribute to the deceased security officers saying that their "valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten."Nation is Proud of You: Army Chief on Handwara Encounter Martyrs