'India Mother of Democracy, It Is Jeevan Dhara': PM Modi at Sansad TV Launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched Sansad TV, an Indian government television service.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 15 September, launched Sansad TV, an Indian government television service which will merge the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels.
At the launch event of the television channel, which coincided with the International Day of Democracy, Prime Minister Modi emphasised on the importance of democratic values in India.
"Today is International Day of Democracy, launch of 'Sansad TV' becomes more relevant. When it comes to democracy, India's responsibility increases. India is the mother of democracy. For us democracy is not just a constitutional structure, but a spirit, it's 'jeevan dhara.'"Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla jointly launched Sansad TV, which will broadcast programming of the two Houses of Indian Parliament and other public affairs.
"A new beginning is taking place in the form of Sansad TV. Sansad TV will also be available on social media and OTT. It will also be available in application format. This will take it closer to the common Indian," PM Modi was quoted as saying.
Former J&K Governor Karan Singh and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will host shows for Sansad TV, as per reports.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.