Indian Media’s ‘Open Secret’, the TRP Scam Has Happened Before

The Mumbai Police on Thursday 8 October, named three channels, including Republic TV, in a 'TRP Scam' in which these channels were allegedly trying to manipulate viewership ratings.

Four people have been arrested by the police so far in relation to the scam, which is being widely talked about in the media circles and outside. But this is not the first time that such viewership manipulations have been reported in the Indian media. Here are a few incidents in the past.