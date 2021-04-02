Condemn Use of Violence: India Bats for Democracy in Myanmar

India on Friday, 2 April, condemned use of violence in Myanmar, amid continued military crackdown on civilians protesting against the 1 February coup, adding that it stood for the restoration of democracy in the country.

At a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has urged for the release of political prisoners. “Let me be very clear. We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar,” Bagchi said.