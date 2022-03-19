‘May Soon Top Hate & Anger Charts’: Rahul Gandhi on India’s Poor Happiness Rank
Reacting to India’s poor rank of 136 out of 146 countries on the World Happiness Index, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet on Saturday, 19 March, but India “may soon top the hate and anger charts!”
Sharing a photo with India’s rank, Gandhi also shared India’s Hunger Rank (101) and Freedom Rank (119) in the tweet.
Published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, World Happiness Report evaluates levels of happiness by taking into account factors such as GDP, social support, personal freedom, and levels of corruption in each nation.
Here are the world rankings as per the report:
Among South Asian countries, only Taliban-ruled Afghanistan was worse off than India, being ranked last as the most unhappy country in the world.
All of India's neighbours fared better, with Nepal ranked at 84, Bangladesh ranked at 94, Pakistan at 121, and Sri Lanka at 127.
Finland topped the list for the fifth time in a row, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
Meanwhile, the United States managed to bag the 16th rank, while Britain was ranked 17th and France 20th.
