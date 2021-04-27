India May Get Battlefield Oxygen Concentrators From US

As India continues to grapple with the raging second wave of COVID-19 and an escalating oxygen crisis, the country has reached out to its allies, seeking urgent help in meeting its oxygen demands.

According to a report by The Economic Times, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a meeting with the head of US Homeland services, where the possibility of India airlifting portable oxygen generators used by the US military was discussed in detail.

This development has come after Sullivan has reportedly spoken to India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, regarding the ways US can provide oxygen generation equipment.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said that US has already provided India some $1.4 billion in health assistance, emergency relief supplies, pandemic training, and ventilators, reported news agency Reuters.