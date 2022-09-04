India Lodged Over 1.64 Lakh Suicides in 2021, Highest in Calendar Yr: Govt Data

India recorded over 1.64 lakh deaths due to suicides in 2021 – an average of nearly 450 daily or 18 every hour, with the figures reaching highest for any calendar year so far, according to official data.

Of those who died by suicide, there were nearly 1.19 lakh males, 45,026 females and 28 transgenders, data from the National Crime Records Bureau's 'Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India – 2021' report showed.