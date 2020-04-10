India-Japan Ties Can Help Develop Techs for Post-COVID World: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 10 April said the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID-19 world.

The prime minister made these remarks on Twitter after speaking with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak.

“Had fruitful discussion with my friend, Japanese PM @abeshinzo about the COVID-19 pandemic. The India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID world - for our peoples, for the Indo-Pacific region, and for the world,” he said.