Speaking at the 'Jammu Jan Samvaad Rally' via video conferencing, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, 14 June, said India will not compromise on its national pride under any circumstances. Insinuating that India is not a "weak country" the Defence Minister said that talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military levels."China, too, expressed wish to resolve this issue via talks. I'd like to inform the opposition that our government won't keep anyone in the dark," he said amid rising tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).Why Does India Get Nonplussed by China?Speaking about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), Rajnath Singh said that people in the region will soon demand that they want to be part of India. The picture of Jammu and Kashmir will change in the years to come, he said, while addressing the virtual rally."Just wait, soon people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir will demand that they want to be with India and not under the rule of Pakistan, and the day this happens, a goal of our Parliament will also be accomplished."Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister