‘India is a Prisoner of its Past Image,’ Says EAM Jaishankar

In remarks that come at a time several countries have called for a greater Indian role in the Indo-Pacific, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, 15 January, said “it is not the India way to be mercantilist.’

“India's way is not to be disruptive and it is more of a decider than an abstainer,” he added.

Addressing a gathering at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Jaishankar referred to tensions between the US and Iran and said they are two individualistic countries and what finally happens will depend on the players involved.

Discussing ties with China, he said it is vital for neighbours to reach an understanding of crucial issues.