India Inc Supports Lockdown Extension Call, Seeks Stimulus Package

India Inc on Tuesday, 14 April, said the nationwide lockdown extension was necessary to avert a humanitarian crisis, but insisted on the need for a stimulus package to rebuild the economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the current lockdown will be extended till 3 May, saying it is necessary to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

He said detailed guidelines on implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday, and some relaxations may be allowed after 20 April in places where there are no hotspots.