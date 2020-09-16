India Hits 5 Million COVID-19 Cases & the Growth Rate is Alarming
India surpassed Brazil and became the second worst-affected country across the world after the United States.
With 90,123 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 16 September, India has now crossed the five million-mark, taking the tally to 5,20,360. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 1,290 to 82,066.
India had surpassed Brazil and became the second worst-affected country across the world after the United States, in the first week of September.
India has been reporting a record daily surge in the number of coronavirus cases, inching close to the United States, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. But as a silver lining, India has the highest number of recovered patients in the world as well.
Even though the country has been leading the number of cases reported daily, India is far behind the US in the number of deaths reported. The US has reported 1.98 lakh deaths out of the 6.65 million cases reported so far, while India has reported 82,066 cases out of the 5 million cases reported.
How India Reached the Five Million-Mark
India reported the first COVID-19 case in Kerala on 30 January. Since then, it took 137 days for the country to reach 1 million COVID-19 cases. However, the doubling rate shot up soon after. The increase from one million to two million cases happened within 20 days. The three, four and five million marks were covered in 17, 13 and 10 days respectively.
The Worst-Affected States
Maharastra remains to be the worst-affected state in the country with over 10.9 lakh cases. Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.
On 15 September, Maharashtra reported 20,482 new cases, as well as 19,423 recoveries, taking the state’s tally to 10,97,856. The state currently has 2,91,797 active cases and has reported the highest number of deaths in the country with 30,409 cases. The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that Maharashtra has topped daily average deaths in the five states with the highest numbers.
Tamil Nadu reported 5,752 new COVID-19 cases on 15 September, taking its tally to a total of 5,08,511 cases, 4,53,165 discharged and 8,434 deaths.
Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 7,576 new cases of COVID-19 and 97 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 4,75,265 and the death toll to 7,481.
