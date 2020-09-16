India Hits 5 Million COVID-19 Cases & the Growth Rate is Alarming

Maharastra remains to be the worst-affected state in the country with over 10.9 lakh cases. Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

On 15 September, Maharashtra reported 20,482 new cases, as well as 19,423 recoveries, taking the state’s tally to 10,97,856. The state currently has 2,91,797 active cases and has reported the highest number of deaths in the country with 30,409 cases. The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that Maharashtra has topped daily average deaths in the five states with the highest numbers.