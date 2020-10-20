India Kept COVID-19 Death Rate Low: PM at Grand Challenges Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 19 October, delivered a keynote address at the 16th Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 and said that India has one of the highest recovery rates – 88 percent, because it was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown.

PM Modi also said: “India's size, scale and diversity have always made the global community curious. Our population is almost four times that of the USA. Many of our states are as populated as other nations in Europe and Asia. Thanks to people power and people-driven approach, India kept its COVID-19 death rate very low,” reported NDTV.

He further stated that it took a global pandemic to make people realise the importance of teamwork.