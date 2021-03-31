India has Many Human Rights Issues, Says US Govt Report

The report said that the Centre also began a process to redraw electoral constituencies but failed to announce a timeline for the assembly elections. In the district elections conducted in December, coalition of Kashmiri opposition parties had won the majority of seats.

The report had gone on to say note that separatist insurgents in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and Maoist-influenced areas committed serious abuses, including killings and torture of the armed forces, police, government officials, and civilians, as well as recruited and employed child soldiers.

In its most recent report, The State Department listed more than a dozen prominent human rights issues in the country. Unlawful and arbitrary killings included extrajudicial killings undertaken by police personnel; jail officers and the police engaging in inhuman, cruel and degrading treatment and torture; arbitrary detention by administrative authorities and harsh and life-threatening prison conditions, PTI reported.

In the past, India rejected the claims of similar human rights reports.

The official US report also reportedly highlighted that India employed restrictions on freedom of expression, curbs on free press and unjustified arrests or prosecutions of journalists.

Uses of criminal libel laws to prosecute social media speech, censorship, and site blocking in the country were also written, PTI reported.

The State Department said, “There were also reports of extremists perpetrating acts of killing, violence, and intimidation against journalists critical of the government,” PTI quoted.