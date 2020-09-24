India Has Lost the Trust of Kashmiris: Farooq Abdullah to The Wire

“Well, to be honest, I wonder whether they will find someone in Kashmir who will call himself an Indian today,” said National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, in a passionate interview, peppered with strong emotions, to The Wire’s Karan Thapar.

Abdullah is a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and a present member of Parliament, who was detained, among many other political figures, in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

In response to a question on what had happened in his meeting with PM Modi, approximately 72 hours before the abrogation in 2019, Abdullah said that he had, in fact, asked PM Modi why so many troops were being moved into the state. PM Modi, however, Abdullah said, had been “completely silent on that.”