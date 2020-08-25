India’s Overall Growth For 2020-21 Projected at Minus 4.5%: RBI

It is also expected that inflation will remain high in Q2 20-21 but it’s likely to come down in the second half of 2021.

The report also said that the impact due to loss of capital and labour in the 68 days of lockdown in the manufacturing and mining sectors can be estimated to be as high as Rs 2.7 lakh crore.

In some key areas like hospitality, travel, airlines, tourism, among others, job loss has affected more people than any other sector.