India’s GDP May Fall to 4.8% for FY21 Due to COVID-19: UN Report

India's GDP growth for the current fiscal is expected to slow down to 4.8 percent, a UN report has said, warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to result in significant adverse economic impacts globally.

The UN Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) 2020: Towards Sustainable Economies said that COVID-19 is having far-reaching economic and social consequences for the region, with strong cross-border spillover effects through trade, tourism and financial linkages.