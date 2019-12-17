At India Gate Protest, Khidmat Foundation Serves Biryani & Tea
The police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and the boiling anger against the amended Citizenship Act fuelled fresh protests in the national capital on Monday, 16 December, with Congress and several other opposition parties rallying behind the agitators.
Living up to its name in the real sense, ‘Khidmat’ (Service) Foundation, served ‘aloo biryani’ and tea to the protesting students at India Gate.
Speaking to The Quint, one of the members said, “The perception that media has created that a bearded man, one who wears 'kurta' is mostly something else. I don't want to say it but you know what I mean.”
‘They’re Just Students’
Another member said that another motive for them to go to India Gate and serve was the fact that all of these protesters are just students.
He further said that it seems that the “high level” of the government is devoid of empathy and humanitarian efforts, which is why people have to take charge and do all of this today.
‘It's Not a Huge Task’
One of the volunteers emphasised that carrying out such service is not a big deal, urging more people to come forward and do the same.
“It's not really a big deal, even if four friends come together and save Rs 200 each, arrange for milk, sugar and tea leaves, they can put up a stall at the railway station, hospital and bus stands,” he said.
Another volunteer said that the Foundation does not charge a penny for their work.
“We do all of this because if we're only helping or serving people of own caste or community, then there is no use. We must help all,” he said.
Thousands of students took to the streets against the alleged police excesses on Jamia students on Monday evening and over the new legislation, contending that it will weaken India's secular foundations and damage its social fabric.
Though there were no reports of violence, the magnitude of protest grew manifold, with students holding separate demonstrations at not just India Gate, but at Jantar Mantar, Delhi University and Jamia as well.
(With inputs from PTI)
