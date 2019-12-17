At India Gate Protest, Khidmat Foundation Serves Biryani & Tea

The police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and the boiling anger against the amended Citizenship Act fuelled fresh protests in the national capital on Monday, 16 December, with Congress and several other opposition parties rallying behind the agitators.

Living up to its name in the real sense, ‘Khidmat’ (Service) Foundation, served ‘aloo biryani’ and tea to the protesting students at India Gate.

Speaking to The Quint, one of the members said, “The perception that media has created that a bearded man, one who wears 'kurta' is mostly something else. I don't want to say it but you know what I mean.”