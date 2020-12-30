COVID: India Extends Suspension of Flights To & From UK Till 7 Jan

Amid concerns over the new coronavirus variant found in the UK, said to be much more infectious, India had earlier suspended flights to and from the country from 23 December till 31 December.

As many as 20 people, who returned from the UK to India, have tested positive for the new variant so far, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Eight cases have been found to be positive for the new strain at NCDC, Delhi, seven in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, and one each at National Institute of Virology, Pune, IGIB and NIBG Kalyani.