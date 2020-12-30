COVID: India Extends Suspension of Flights To & From UK Till 7 Jan
After 7 January, strictly regulated resumption will take place, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.
The suspension of flights to and from the UK has been extended till 7 January 2021, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday, 30 December.
"Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021. Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," the minister tweeted.
Amid concerns over the new coronavirus variant found in the UK, said to be much more infectious, India had earlier suspended flights to and from the country from 23 December till 31 December.
As many as 20 people, who returned from the UK to India, have tested positive for the new variant so far, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Eight cases have been found to be positive for the new strain at NCDC, Delhi, seven in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, and one each at National Institute of Virology, Pune, IGIB and NIBG Kalyani.
