India Crosses 1 Crore Cases: Here’s the COVID-19 Journey in Graphs
Close to 11 months after the first COVID-19 case, India has crossed the mark of 1 crore on Saturday.
Close to 11 months after the first COVID-19 case was reported in India, the country crossed the mark of one crore total cases on Saturday, 19 December, with 25,153 new infections.
Death toll in India remains at 1,45,136, while the total numbers of recovered and active cases are at 95,50,712 and 3,08,751, respectively.
Here is a graphical representation of India’s COVID journey so far.
India stands number two in terms of total confirmed cases, ranking second to the United States.
Here is a look at the cases reported daily in India. As the graph shows, there is dip in the number of cases reported daily in India.
All major states in the country are now showing a decline in the number of cases. Maharashtra continues to be the state with the highest number of cases in the country, followed by Karnataka.
The graph below shows how Maharashtra is way ahead of all other states when it comes to total cases reported.
Even though Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, Kerala tops charts in terms of cases reported daily.
