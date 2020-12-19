India Crosses 1 Crore Cases: Here’s the COVID-19 Journey in Graphs

Close to 11 months after the first COVID-19 case was reported in India, the country crossed the mark of one crore total cases on Saturday, 19 December, with 25,153 new infections.

Death toll in India remains at 1,45,136, while the total numbers of recovered and active cases are at 95,50,712 and 3,08,751, respectively.

Here is a graphical representation of India’s COVID journey so far.