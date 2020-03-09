QCrime: Mumbai Youth Shoots at Man for Marrying His Sister & More
1. 22-Year-Old Shoots at Man for Marrying His Sister, Held
Dharavi police have arrested a 22-year-old man for shooting his brother-in-law, a contractor, at 90 Feet Road in Dharavi, on Sunday morning. The 29-year-old victim suffered head injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.
During the investigation, police learnt that the accused Afridi Sayyed had a dispute with the victim Rizwan Kasim Patel as he had married Sayyed’s sister despite being legally married to two other women.
According to police, the incident took place at 7am in front of Bindeshwari building.
Sayyed and Patel live in the same locality. “On Sunday morning, Patel went to deliver a parcel to a relative and was returning home. Sayyed met the victim and claimed that he wanted to give his sister a burkha. As soon as the victim turned towards him, Sayyed opened fire on him with a countrymade pistol. Patel was injured in the head and is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital,” said an officer from Dharavi police station.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Man Arrested for Firing at Delhi Police ACP’s 17th Floor Noida Flat
A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly firing at a top Delhi Police officer’s flat in Jaypee Kosmos Society along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Friday night. The man claimed that he did not intend to hurt anyone and that he was testing his gun, said police.
The suspect was identified as Puneet Shisodia, a marketing manager at a private Noida hospital and a resident in the same society. The suspect said that he had fired in the air from his licenced revolver from a moving vehicle “just for fun”. He is fond of guns and often posted pictures and videos with them on social media, including over TikTok, said police, adding that no recording of the Friday incident was found in his accounts.
The bullet struck the flat of Delhi’s Vivek Vihar assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Mayank Bansal who lives with his parents on the 17th floor.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Gurugram: Bank Robbery Foiled as Suspects Fail to Break into Strongroom
A robbery bid at a public sector bank was foiled after the suspects failed to break into the strongroom of the bank at Hayatpur Chowk on Pataudi Road early on Saturday morning, the police said.
According to the police, the incident was reported to the in-charge of the bank around 10am. The police said no item was stolen from the bank.
In the police complaint, the bank in-charge said that she received intimation of a robbery attempt by a bank official and immediately rushed to the branch.
“The suspects tried to break into the strongroom but were unable to break the locks,” the complainant stated in the FIR.
The police said the suspects were carrying rods but could not enter the strongroom, where the cash was kept. A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the suspects were yet to be identified.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Mumbai: Two Men Shoot at Cop’s Car on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Road
Two unidentified men on Saturday allegedly fired at the vehicle of assistant police inspector Siddhawa Jaybhaye, while she was on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Virar. A bullet hit the car bonnet.
The cop attached with the local crime branch, Palghar, was in her car along with a constable. The bullet was fired while she was at an eatery near her Palghar home.
The cop had recently foiled a ₹200 crore bank account hacking bid by seven men at Nalasopara and had arrested the accused.
Vivek Sonwane, an inspector at the Virar police station, said, “The officer was near a hotel on the highway when two men arrived on a motorbike and fired a bullet, which hit the bonnet of the car and sped away. The vehicle was without a number plate.”
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Odisha School Teacher Arrested on Charges of Raping Two Minor Girls
An Odisha primary school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping two schoolgirls in Jajpur district over a period of the last few months, police said on Sunday.
Police said the accused Mohan Bhuyan used to assault them after school hours.
“He used to sexually assault them on the pretext of teaching them after school hours. He also threatened the girls of dire consequences if they revealed anything,” said a senior police official of Jajpur district.
The matter came to the fore after one of the victims told her mother that she didn’t want to go to school anymore. On prodding, she revealed she was being sexually assaulted by the teacher.
Two cases under Pocso Act, as well as CrPC, have been lodged against the teacher.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Three History-Sheeters Arrested in Pune, Firearms Recovered: Police
The crime Branch of the Pune City Police has arrested two history-sheeters, including a firearms peddler, and recovered six country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges. Also, another history-sheeter was arrested in a separate case and a pistol and two cartridges were recovered from him.
Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Senior Inspector Anjum Bagwan and Sub-Inspector Vijay Zandad laid a trap and arrested two persons near Samarth Gymnasium in Rasta Peth area on Friday.
Police identified the duo as Rohan alias Dudhya Subhash Chavan (33) of Somwar Peth and Chandrashekhar Ramdas Waghel (30) of Mukund Nagar.
During searches and further investigation, police recovered five pistols from Chavan and one from Waghel along with cartridges.
(Source: Indian Express)
7. Unknown Person Opens Fire At Woman Police Officer in Maharashtra
An unidentified person opened fire at a woman officer, posted with the Crime Branch, Palghar on Saturday.
The officer, Assistant Police Inspector Siddhawa Jaybhaye, survived the attack with no injuries, police said.
Palghar SP Gaurav Singh said, "The incident took place on Saturday around 8:30 pm when an unidentified person opened fire at the police vehicle in which Siddhawa Jaybhaye was present along with a police officer. The suspect was wearing a mask and escaped after the incident."
(Source: NDTV)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )