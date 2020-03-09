QCrime: Mumbai Youth Shoots at Man for Marrying His Sister & More

Dharavi police have arrested a 22-year-old man for shooting his brother-in-law, a contractor, at 90 Feet Road in Dharavi, on Sunday morning. The 29-year-old victim suffered head injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

During the investigation, police learnt that the accused Afridi Sayyed had a dispute with the victim Rizwan Kasim Patel as he had married Sayyed’s sister despite being legally married to two other women.

According to police, the incident took place at 7am in front of Bindeshwari building.

Sayyed and Patel live in the same locality. “On Sunday morning, Patel went to deliver a parcel to a relative and was returning home. Sayyed met the victim and claimed that he wanted to give his sister a burkha. As soon as the victim turned towards him, Sayyed opened fire on him with a countrymade pistol. Patel was injured in the head and is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital,” said an officer from Dharavi police station.

(Source: Hindustan Times)