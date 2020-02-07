QCrime: Toll Officials Beat Man to Death; 4-Yr-Old Abducted, Sold

Two senior officials and some bouncers of the Western Toll Plaza in Lucknow were booked on Thursday, 6 February, for allegedly beating a farmer to death.

On 3 February, the bouncers and officials of the toll plaza had allegedly beaten Sohanveer Chauhan, 32, a farmer, to death after he tried to drive off his sugarcane laden tractor trolley through the FASTag lane in order to avoid traffic congestion in the cash lane. He was a resident of of Dulhera village under Daurala police station area of Meerut.

“A case of murder has been registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, who are absconding. They will be arrested soon,” said Akhilesh Narayan Singh, SP (city), Meerut.

(Source: Hindustan Times)