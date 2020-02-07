QCrime: Toll Officials Beat Man to Death; 4-Yr-Old Abducted, Sold
1. Toll Officials Beat Farmer to Death for Using Fastag Lane
Two senior officials and some bouncers of the Western Toll Plaza in Lucknow were booked on Thursday, 6 February, for allegedly beating a farmer to death.
On 3 February, the bouncers and officials of the toll plaza had allegedly beaten Sohanveer Chauhan, 32, a farmer, to death after he tried to drive off his sugarcane laden tractor trolley through the FASTag lane in order to avoid traffic congestion in the cash lane. He was a resident of of Dulhera village under Daurala police station area of Meerut.
“A case of murder has been registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, who are absconding. They will be arrested soon,” said Akhilesh Narayan Singh, SP (city), Meerut.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. 4-Year-Old Abducted in Delhi, Sold Three Times Before Rescue
Kidnapped while playing outside his home in north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy last week, a four-year-old boy was sold three times before being rescued by the police from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 4 February, police said.
Investigators said a couple who finally paid Rs 4.5 lakh for the boy had wanted a healthy child since their own 18-year-old son is physically challenged.
The kidnapped boy lives with his parents in Bhalswa Dairy. His father does odd jobs while his mother is a homemaker.
On 31 January, he was playing outside his home when he went missing. His mother approached the police after which a kidnapping case was registered and the investigators began scanning CCTV footage, said DCP Gaurav Sharma (outer north district).
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Strangled Man’s Body Found in Suitcase
Thane police anti-extortion cell arrested a 27-year old man for allegedly strangling a 56-year-old man, putting his body in a suitcase and dumping it near railway tracks, in Dombivli. The case was cracked nine hours after the body was found in Bavanchal.
The accused, Praful Pawar, is a tourist car operator from Dombivli, said senior inspector (anti-extortion cell) Rajkumar Kothmire, adding that the victim, Umesh Patil, was a Kopri resident who was an assistant accountant with the debt redressal tribunal office, Navi Mumbai.
The officer said Pawar got acquainted with Patil six months back. “The victim used to visit the house of the accused, who was not married, and both were believed to be in an intimate relationship,” Kothmire said.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. 50-Yr-Old Woman Set on Fire by Neighbour Dies
A 50-year old Dalit woman, who was set on fire by a neighbour after she resisted his move to enter her house here in Maharashtra, has died, a doctor said on Thursday, 6 February.
The woman, who suffered about 95 percent burns in the incident that took place in Andhari village of Sillod tehsil on Sunday midnight, was undergoing treatment at a government medical college and hospital in Aurangabad city.
“She died around 10 pm on Wednesday,” the hospital’s medical superintendent Suresh Harbade told PTI.
The accused, Santosh Mohite (50), who knew the woman as he resided in her neighbourhood in Andhari village, was arrested on Tuesday, a police official said.
As per the woman’s statement given to police before death, she tried to push Mohite out of her house, but in vain.
(Source: PTI)
5. Murder of Hindutva Leader in Lucknow: Wife, Her Partner Among 3 Arrested
Lucknow Police on Thursday, 6 February, arrested three people, including the second wife of victim Ranjit Bachchan, in connection with his murder in Lucknow. The couple has been living separately for a few years. Police claimed that the murder of the 40-year-old victim, leader of a little-known Hindutva outfit, was planned by his second wife who was allegedly having an extra-marital relationship and wanted to marry another person.
Ranjeet was shot dead while he was on a morning walk in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Sunday. Besides Ranjit’s second wife Smriti Srivastava, her alleged paramour Deependra Verma and his driver Sanjeet Gautam were also arrested. Police are yet to arrest alleged killer Jitendra.
Police, however, ruled out any terror angle and claimed that the motive behind the murder was Smriti’s alleged affair with her paramour Verma. They added both had allegedly hatched the conspiracy because Ranjeet was not ready to leave Smriti.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Two Break Office Wall to Steal Gold, Nabbed
A heist at the Naigaon branch of Muthoot Finance’s office early on Thursday, 6 February, was foiled after its burglar alarm system was activated. Two alleged thieves were nabbed even as they tried to hurl stones at the cops.
Gold worth Rs 3 crore was saved, said inspector Vilas Chougule of Valiv police station.
The arrested duo, Babar Shah (32) and Mukhshed Shaikh (24), and their aide Sajjan who fled, are all from Jharkhand. They are wanted in other theft cases, said Chougule.
Two cops, Sambhaji Palve and Pradeep Kumbhar, sustained head injuries as the thieves pelted them with cement and bricks.
The thieves missed the burglar alarm as they were drilling a hole into the wall. The infra-red system captured the breach.
(Source: The Times of India)
7. Engineer Held While Trying to Cut Open ATM
A civil engineer has been arrested allegedly while trying to rob cash from an ATM in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai around 2 am on Thursday, 6 February.
The accused, Vikrant Mokal (22), had brought along a cutter from his workplace. The police said they suspect he was trying to steal the cash to meet his high lifestyle needs. He had left home after telling his father that he was on night duty at work.
Constable Santosh Jagdale who was on patrol duty first noticed the half-open shutter of the ATM at Bank of India located in the heart of Uran town. Suspecting something amiss, he alerted his superiors. Senior inspector of Uran police station Jagdish Kulkarni said, “Five cops headed by assistant inspector Vrushali Pawar cornered the accused at the ATM. The cash dispenser was separated from the storage portion.”
(Source: The Times of India)
8. 51-Year-Old Man Held for Sending Obscene Video to Woman in Pune
The Cyber unit of the Pune City Police has arrested a 51-year -old man for allegedly making obscene video calls to a woman and posting objectionable content on her Facebook account. Police have identified the accused as Vijay Pitambar Dhalke, a native of Kolhapur currently residing in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.
A press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (cyber) Sambhaji Kadam said that a Pune-based woman received objectionable video and photographs on her Facebook account. The objectionable content was posted from a fake Facebook account in a woman’s name, said police.
Police said the victim received a friend request from a fake Facebook account. Later, morphed photos of the victim were sent to her husband. The victim also received obscene video, text and calls on her WhatsApp number, said police.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Minor Among 5 Booked for ‘Abetting’ Woman’s Suicide
Five people, including a minor, were booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 55-year-old woman, who was found hanging at her residence in Panvel. The Navi Mumbai Police said the incident took place on Wednesday, 5 February, when Sharda Mali was found dead.
They said she had bought a mangalsutra on 3 February and was showing it to her neighbours. Hours later, there was reportedly a conflict between the two families after the mangalsutra went missing.
“As Mali couldn’t find her mangalsutra, she inquired with her neighbour, after which there was a scuffle. The neighbours allegedly assaulted her and even took her to a temple and forced her to take an oath,” an officer said.
Mali was later found hanging from the ceiling in the house.
(Source: The Indian Express)
