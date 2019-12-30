QCrime: Child Trafficking Ring Busted; Army Colonel Held for Rape

An Indian Army Colonel was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman on several occasions on the pretext of marriage, said Dehradun police.

The victim was recently allegedly raped by the army officer in a hotel in Rajpur area of Dehradun in the first week of December. She, however, lodged a complaint in Delhi where her husband is deployed as Havildar in army. The Delhi police registered the case before transferring it to Dehradun as the crime scene was here, said, police officials.

Ashok Rathore, station house officer Rajpur, said the Colonel identified as Rajendra Kumar was booked on charges of rape.

“As per the complaint, the woman first met him in Delhi in the year 2015. They soon developed a relationship during which he raped her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage in Delhi. After some time, she came to Dehradun for a job where she was again raped by him in a hotel,” he said.

Rathore said when the Colonel, posted in Delhi, was approached for investigations, he claimed the woman was extorting money from him using blackmail.

“He claimed the woman had so far extorted Rs 3 lakh from him. Based on statements from both, the probe is on,” said Rathore.

