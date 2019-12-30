QCrime: Child Trafficking Ring Busted; Army Colonel Held for Rape
1. Child Trafficking Racket Busted, 137 Boys Rescued in Surat
Around 137 children of age group between 10 and 16 years brought from Rajasthan and other states for household and factory work were rescued from a housing society in Surat early on Sunday.
Officials said multiple agencies conducted a raid around 5.30 am at three building blocks in Sitaram Nagar Society in Pankaj Nagar of Surat from where the children, all boys, were rescued. They also detained around 30 people on charges of human trafficking and were being questioned, officials said. They children were involved in work, in violation of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, which prohibits child labour.
According to police, the detained accused were living with the children in the housing society. Out of the 137 children, 128 are from Rajasthan while others are from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Army Colonel Booked for Allegedly Raping a Woman on Pretext of Marriage
An Indian Army Colonel was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman on several occasions on the pretext of marriage, said Dehradun police.
The victim was recently allegedly raped by the army officer in a hotel in Rajpur area of Dehradun in the first week of December. She, however, lodged a complaint in Delhi where her husband is deployed as Havildar in army. The Delhi police registered the case before transferring it to Dehradun as the crime scene was here, said, police officials.
Ashok Rathore, station house officer Rajpur, said the Colonel identified as Rajendra Kumar was booked on charges of rape.
“As per the complaint, the woman first met him in Delhi in the year 2015. They soon developed a relationship during which he raped her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage in Delhi. After some time, she came to Dehradun for a job where she was again raped by him in a hotel,” he said.
Rathore said when the Colonel, posted in Delhi, was approached for investigations, he claimed the woman was extorting money from him using blackmail.
“He claimed the woman had so far extorted Rs 3 lakh from him. Based on statements from both, the probe is on,” said Rathore.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Flesh Trade Racket Busted in Mumbai; Foreign National Among 2 Rescued
Two women, including a foreign national, who were allegedly forced into prostitution, were rescued while a pimp was arrested from a hotel in suburban Andheri, police said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on a plush hotel near Marol Metro station on Saturday night, deputy commissioner of police Shivdeep Lande said.
"Two women, in the age group of 20 to 21 years, were rescued. One of them is a foreign national while another hails from Mumbai," he said.
The police also arrested a pimp, identified as Sony alias Prabha Prabeer Mandi, a resident of Nehrunagar in Vile Parle area, he said.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Gym Owner Accused of Double Murder Was out on Bail in 2016 Rape Case
A Delhi gym owner accused of double murder was allegedly addicted to drugs and was arrested in a rape case in 2016, police said, adding that he was out on bail when he allegedly killed 22-year-old Deepti Goyal and cab driver Devendra Singh.
Hemant Lamba (35) allegedly shot dead Deepti on 6 December, after meeting her for the first time in Dharuhera near Gurgaon. They had started speaking to each other on a social networking site. Lamba allegedly killed the driver as he had hired his cab to flee the crime scene.
Police said the accused feared he would get caught for Deepti’s murder, as he had used her phone to call the cab. Singh’s body was found near Chandwaji on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on 8 December. Lamba was arrested from Surat on 10 December and brought to Gurgaon.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Two Arrested for Spoofing Home Minister Amit Shah's Landline Number
Two people have been arrested for allegedly spoofing the landline number of Home Minister Amit Shah. They allegedly demanded 3 crore from a Haryana minister for party funds. The arrests were made by the Delhi Police Special Cell outside Haryana Bhavan when the duo came to collect the money.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Robber Wanted by Mumbai Police Held With Two Pistols
A 20-year-old man, who was part of a notorious gang of robbers in Mumbai, has been arrested by Shivajinagar police. Two countrymade pistols have been seized from Mustafa, who had arrived in Bengaluru on 7 December to form his own gang.
Originally from Siddapura in Uttara Kannada district, Sheikh Mustafa was wanted in Mumbai for a series of robberies. He had left the Maharashtra capital in a hurry – stealing the pistols from his gang leader Nihal Harpal Singh alias Kingmaya – after their bid to rob a petrol bunk in Mumbai’s Andheri was futile. “He was working at a hotel, where he came across Abdul Rehman Sheikh, 22, an associate of Kingmaya, 28.
Abdul asked Mustafa to join his gang to make quick money. Given that Kingmaya preferred non-locals, he enrolled Mustafa offering a small share from the loot,” police said, adding that he got relatively less compared to other members.
(Source: The Times of India)
7. 19-Year-Old Raped at Home by Cousin & His Friend
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her cousin and his friend in Nizamabad district. The victim is presently in the fifth month of pregnancy. Nizamabad police said that the two accused raped the girl multiple times while her parents were away at work.
The victim was alone at home when the accused forced themselves on her and sexually abused her. The victim approached an NGO, who helped her contact the local police and file a complaint. Nizamabad police have registered a case against the accused,who are presently on the run. Officials are making efforts to trace and nab the accused. The victim’s cousin is 28 years old and married.
(Source: The Times of India)
8. DRI Seizes 7.3kg of Smuggled Gold, 2 Persons Arrested
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 7.3kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.84 crore and arrested 2 persons at New Farakka Junction railway station.
Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI officials on 25 December intercepted two passengers onboard the Shatabdi Express who were bringing smuggled gold of Myanmar origin into India, a DRI statement said on Friday, 27 December.
The two passengers were made to de-board the train at New Farakka Junction. On preliminary interrogation, the two persons confessed that the smuggled gold was being taken to Kolkata for delivery.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Demonetised Notes of Rs 1000 Recovered From DMK Functionary’s House
Demonetised notes of Rs 1,000 were seized from the residence of a DMK functionary in Coimbatore. A team of 35 officials from the IB along with the local conducted searches and raids at the bungalow. 268 bundles were found, with only the first note of each bundle being a demonetised currency note and all the others just cut-out newspapers.
(Source: The Times of India)
