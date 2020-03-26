QCrime: 45-Year-Old Killed in Jharkhand; Moneylender Held for Rape

Four Jharkhand youths who were advised home isolation after returning from other states to their village in Palamu district thrashed a 45-year-old man on Wednesday, 25 March, when he objected to the locals roaming around in the village despite lockdown orders. The man died of his injuries in hospital.

Palamu Sadar SDO Sandip Kumar Gupta said the group of four, armed with sticks, attacked Kashi Saw at Chak Udaipur village following an altercation. Saw was first taken to Patan community health centre and later shifted to Palamu hospital, where he died during treatment. “An FIR has been filed against the four people,” said Gupta. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

(Source: The Times of India)