QCrime: 45-Year-Old Killed in Jharkhand; Moneylender Held for Rape
1. Jharkhand Man Confronts Home-Isolation Violators, Killed
Four Jharkhand youths who were advised home isolation after returning from other states to their village in Palamu district thrashed a 45-year-old man on Wednesday, 25 March, when he objected to the locals roaming around in the village despite lockdown orders. The man died of his injuries in hospital.
Palamu Sadar SDO Sandip Kumar Gupta said the group of four, armed with sticks, attacked Kashi Saw at Chak Udaipur village following an altercation. Saw was first taken to Patan community health centre and later shifted to Palamu hospital, where he died during treatment. “An FIR has been filed against the four people,” said Gupta. No arrests have been made in the case so far.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Moneylender Held for Raping Woman in Car
A 36-year-old moneylender from Kurla, who allegedly raped a 29-year-old woman in his car in Wadala, was arrested by Wadala police on Tuesday, 24 March.
Sunil Gangaram Anna alias Reddy, a resident of New Mill Road in Kurla, was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, outraging the modesty of a woman, assault and threats, and was remanded to police custody.
The victim, who is unmarried, does odd jobs, and police said she had in 2017 taken a loan of Rs 50,000 on 5 percent interest from Reddy. Mid-2018, she took another loan of more than Rs 1 lakh and gave two cheques, her property documents, ration and Aadhaar cards as security.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Retired Officer Arrested for 50-Plus Guests at Daughter’s Wedding Despite Lockdown
A retired police officer in Kollam (south Kerala) was arrested on Wednesday, 25 March, for holding his daughter’s wedding which was attended by more than 50 people in violation of the rules in force during the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the epidemic through community transmissions.
Earlier health officials had approached the bride’s father, a retired sub-inspector, with a request to reduce the wedding to a simple ceremony and limit the number of guests to not more than 10.
But police later found out that more than 50 people participated in the wedding and the former police officer pleaded innocence saying some of his relatives rushed to the wedding venue ignoring his request to stay away. But police were not ready to entertain his version and arrested him.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. 178 Booked in Mumbai for Flouting Law in Times of Lockdown
A total of 178 people have been booked so far for allegedly flouting orders during the lockdown period, the police said.
Despite a complete lockdown being declared in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, people still wander outdoors, shops not listed as selling ‘essential’ items have been kept open and those home quarantined have violated rules by stepping out of their homes, leading to them being booked by the police.
The city police also used drones in several parts of the city to monitor the situation. Joint commissioner of police (law & order) Vinay Choubey said no untoward incident was reported. He said shoppers were being allowed to visit groceries but theywere required to maintain social distancing. He said the crime rate has gone down drastically over the last couple of days.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Self-Styled Godwoman Defies Lockdown, Brandishes Sword in Deoria
Defying the Covid-19 lockdown, a self-styled godwoman, Maa Adi Shakti, refused to call off a religious gathering and brandished a sword when police personnel rushed to the site in the Mehwa Pudwa area of Deoria district in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, the police said.
The so-called godwoman and 12 others were arrested after the incident, the police added.
The religious gathering was convened to mark the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival, which began on Wednesday.
Deoria superintendent of police Sripat Mishra said, “In the morning, we received a tip-off that a religious gathering was underway for Navratri and some people were doing faith healing there.”
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Communal Violence Claims a Life in Maharashtra
One person was killed and three others, including a state homeguard, were seriously injured after communal violence broke out at Raver in Jalgaon district – located 414 km north of Mumbai – on Sunday over the gathering at a mosque during the Janata Curfew call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Violence first broke out at Maniar Mohalla where Muslims had gathered at a mosque in Maniar Mohalla for Shab-e-Mehraj prayers at 9.15 pm during Janata Curfew.
Due to the large gathering, some of those inside the mosque had spilled out on the streets. An argument ensued over the congregation being held during a time when people had been asked to stay indoors. Subsequently, stones were pelted at the congregation.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Wadala TT Cops Arrest Two for Chain Snatching
Wadala TT police have arrested two thieves on Wednesday, 25 March, for snatching a chain belonging to 52-year-old Hema Nagraj, a resident of Bhakti Park near Imax in Wadala.
According to the police, the two accused Mohammed Ali Naina Mohammed Shaikh, 32 and Yusuf Achheraja Hashmi, 28, are residents of Layali Pada in Trombay.
Police have registered a case under section 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
A detection team comprising of assistant police inspector started the investigation and based on CCTV footage identified the accused and arrested them from Trombay, said Vidyasagar Kalkundre, senior police inspector at Wadala TT police station.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
