QCrime: Woman Killed Over Dowry, Godman Held for Raping 5 Sisters
1. 22-Yr-Old Woman Killed Over Dowry, Mother-In-Law Detained: Police
Jahanara Bibi, 22, was allegedly strangled to death in Kaliachak area of West Bengal’s Malda district on Monday after her family failed to meet the in-laws’ 2 lakh dowry demand, police said on Tuesday, 25 February.
Police have detained Bibi’s mother-in-law after the victim’s mother, Sabeda Bewa, lodged a complaint.
However, her husband, Ezad Sheikh, who works as a mason in Mumbai, is absconding, Malda superintendent of police (SP), Alok Rajoria, said. “The body has been sent for post-mortem,” the SP added.
“Although it was a love marriage, I had to give jewellery and around 40,000 in cash as dowry when they got married eight months ago,” Bewa said in her complaint.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. 'Godman' Held for Raping, Sexually Abusing 5 Sisters
A self-styled godman was arrested for allegedly raping and sexually abusing five sisters in the 10-19 age group on the pretext of conducting a ritual to help them conceive as well as find hidden treasure in their house in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, police said on Tuesday, 25 February.
According to the complaint lodged on Monday by the elder sister of the five victims, the abuse took place between January and February 2019, a senior official said.
The accused Somnath Chavan (32) told the 22-year-old complainant that someone had performed black magic on her family to prevent the sisters from conceiving, the official said quoting the complaint.
"Chavan also told them that one of the sisters was in danger and he could save her by conducting a ritual and would also help them find a hidden treasure in their house," he said. The accused demanded Rs 3 lakh to conduct the "special ritual", the official said.
(Source: PTI)
3. Conmen Hack Bengaluru Hospital’s Bank Account, Divert Rs 17 Lakh After Cloning Sim
Cybercriminals targeted the bank account of a Bengaluru hospital and siphoned off Rs 17 lakh after cloning the official sim card attached to it and adding unknown members as online banking beneficiaries.
Nursing Home authorities have lodged a police complaint and an investigation by cybercrime sleuths is under way. Hospital sources said the online banking fraud came to light on 19 February after an official postpaid cell phone number attached to a bank account of the hospital chain went defunct.
“On 14 February, the Airtel sim was suddenly inactive with incoming and outgoing calls being barred. We desperately contacted the Airtel helpline requesting the service be restored, but in vain. After repeated efforts from us, a representative even visited the Airtel kiosk, the sim was finally functional on 20 February,” a senior executive from Spandana told The Times of India.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Three Arrested After ‘Solved Paper’ Found in WhatsApp Chat
UP Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a teacher of an inter college, after the recovery of solved question papers from the WhatsApp chat of an inter college teacher in Ballia district, nearly 10 hours before the start of mathematics paper of UP Board’s high school examination on Tuesday.
STF officials said they said had picked up three more people, including two coaching centre operators, on Tuesday afternoon for interrogations and further raids were on in the matter.
The UP Board authorities, however, stated that the decision whether to cancel the paper will be done only after getting detailed report from the STF.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Goa: Himachal Native Held With Drugs Worth 4.2 L
Goa police arrested a native of Himachal Pradesh from Morjim on Tuesday, 25 February, for being in illegal possession of a narcotic substance worth over Rs 4.2 lakh. During the search, anti-narcotic cell (ANC) team found 850 gm charas concealed in the accused’s scooter and apprehended him.
Police said the contraband was meant for sale to tourists during the ongoing tourist season. Police have filed an FIR against the accused person. Police said that during interrogation the accused said that he has been visiting Goa since the last 4 years.
The accused told the police that he worked as waiter in the shacks and restaurants along the North Goa beaches and also indulged in selling narcotics along the beaches.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Motorist Assaults, Critically Injures Trucker Who ‘Splashed’ Mud on Him
A 26-year-old man was allegedly assaulted with a pipe after the truck he was driving hit a pothole and splashed mud on a scooter rider and his mother on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Badshahpur, the police said on Monday, 24 February. The man sustained a severe injury on the back of his neck and his condition is reported to be critical.
According to the police, the victim was identified as Guddu from Bhagalpur, Bihar, and a resident of Badshahpur. He works as a truck driver for a concrete batching and mixing plant in Gurugram.
The incident took place on Friday around 3 pm when he was travelling on the Southern Peripheral Road.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Firing Over Old Enmity on Jammu City Outskirts: 1 Killed, Sarpanch Injured
One person was killed and two others, including a sarpanch, were injured in firing by some people in connection with an old enmity on outskirts of the Jammu city, officials said on Tuesday, 25 February.
On the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, the assailants barged into a house and fired at sarpanch Dalbir Singh and his family in Rakh-Burn area in Garota. Singh, his sister Geeta, and their relative identified as Kashmir Singh were injured, the officials said.
Kashmir Singh succumbed to injuries, they said, adding the two others were hospitalised. Police have registered a case and started investigation, the officials said. Some people have been detained in connection with the case, they said.
(Source: PTI)
8. Man Assumes Another Man’s Identity to Take Loans of Rs 50L, Booked
Police on Sunday, 23 February, booked a man for allegedly taking three loans almost to the tune of Rs 50 lakh from a private finance services company by using the identity of a 47-year-old man without his knowledge. Police said the man allegedly used the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the latter and forged documents to get the loans.
According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Sector 22. In February 2018, when he applied for a credit card in a private bank, the officials told him that he was not eligible as his Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) score was low.
In the police complaint, the victim said that on further investigation, he found out that someone had taken three loans in his name from a private financial services company. “I went to the company’s branch in Sector 14 where they told me that someone had used my name and PAN to avail three loans. The man had forged the documents too,” he added.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
