QCrime: Woman Killed Over Dowry, Godman Held for Raping 5 Sisters

Jahanara Bibi, 22, was allegedly strangled to death in Kaliachak area of West Bengal’s Malda district on Monday after her family failed to meet the in-laws’ 2 lakh dowry demand, police said on Tuesday, 25 February.

Police have detained Bibi’s mother-in-law after the victim’s mother, Sabeda Bewa, lodged a complaint.

However, her husband, Ezad Sheikh, who works as a mason in Mumbai, is absconding, Malda superintendent of police (SP), Alok Rajoria, said. “The body has been sent for post-mortem,” the SP added.

“Although it was a love marriage, I had to give jewellery and around 40,000 in cash as dowry when they got married eight months ago,” Bewa said in her complaint.

(Source: Hindustan Times)