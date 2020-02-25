QCrime: Mumbai Police Unearths Human Trafficking Racket & More
1. Mumbai Police Unearths Human Trafficking Racket While Probing ‘Terror’ Tip-Off
The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Sunday, 23 February, claimed to have detected a human trafficking racket while investigating a potential terror threat. Police received a tip-off that seven persons were being sent to Pakistan via Dubai to undergo training at terror camps, but when they were detained it was revealed during the interrogation that they were being smuggled into the USA, police said. They added that so far, no terror links have emerged.
“Police received information through mail on February 20 that seven persons, including a Pakistan-based woman, were likely to go to Pakistan via Dubai from Mumbai,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Preventive) Datta Nalawade.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Four Teenagers Rape Girl in MP
A 14-year old girl was allegedly raped by four teenage boys in a village in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday, 24 February.
All the four accused have been detained under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following the incident which occurred on Saturday afternoon.
A senior police officer said the victim knew all the accused, who are in the age group of 13 to 14 years.
"The incident occurred after the girl went out of her home for some work on Saturday afternoon. Since the boys knew the victim they convinced her to accompany them to a farm under some pretext where they raped her," said district superintendent of police Abid Khan.
(Source: PTI)
3. Two Held for Assaulting, Robbing People
Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting people in running vehicles in separate cases here, police said on Monday, 24 February.
The duo, Suresh Singh (31) and Pravin Helkar, (32) has a number of criminal cases registered against them at various police stations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.
They were nabbed over a span of a week in different cases, but their modus operandi was the same - assaulting people and decamping with their valuables while they were travelling in vehicles, the police said.
(Source: PTI)
4. Lawyer Found Murdered Inside His House in Jammu
A senior, city-based lawyer was found murdered inside his house here on Monday, 24 February, police said, suspecting the involvement of his domestic help, who is missing.
Reyaz Ahmad Buchh, the husband of Power Development Department's retired chief engineer Shenaz Goni, was alone at his Greater Kailash residence when the incident took place, a police official said.
He said a police party rushed to the house after getting information about the murder and sent his body for postmortem.
Preliminary investigations suggest the deceased had a scuffle with his killer before he was apparently strangulated to death. His body also bore visible injury marks, the official said. He said the CCTV at the house was found damaged and the private car and some other valuables were reportedly taken away, indicating theft as the motive behind the murder.
(Source: PTI)
5. Man Kills Wife, Leaves Home After Telling Kin He Will End Life
A 32-year-old man allegedly smothered his wife to death after frequent quarrels with her over domestic issues in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday, 24 February.
The incident took place on Sunday evening after which the accused, Arvind Shekarwani, called up his uncle to inform he had "killed his wife" Sapna Shekarwani (23) and that he was going to commit suicide, police inspector (crime) Manish Patil said.
The accused later left his home, located in Shrirang locality of Bhiwandi town.
He allegedly smothered his wife with a pillow in the presence their two minor children -- a daughter aged five years and an eight-month-old son, the official said.
His uncle alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.
(Source: PTI)
6. Three Held for Rs 60 Crore Property Fraud in Gurgaon
Three people have been arrested by Gurgaon Police on Friday, 21 February, for property fraud of Rs 50-60 crore, with officials saying the accused would prepare false documents related to plots owned by others, transfer those to people they knew, and then sell them to unsuspecting buyers.
According to police, the accused have been identified as Faridabad resident Vibha; Rajendra, a resident of Gurgaon; and Delhi resident Lucky Uppal.
“The three were arrested following investigation into a case registered at Sushant Lok police station on January 23, where the complainant had stated that somebody had prepared false documents, impersonated him, and sold his plot,” said PRO of Gurgaon Police Subhash Boken.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. 17-Yr-Old Girl Gang-Raped in UP’s Muzaffarnagar
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in a house in the Sikheda police station area here, officials said on Monday, 24 February.
The incident took place on Sunday, following which a case was registered against the three accused and one of them arrested, they said.
The minor survivor was sent for a medical examination, the police said.
(Source: PTI)
8. Mohali Councillor Held for Rape
The Rajasthan police arrested Congress councillor Surinder Singh Rajput on the charge of rape during a late night raid in Mohali on Sunday, 23 February.
Belonging to Himachal Pradesh, Rajput resides in Sector 70 and represents it (ward number 45) in the Mohali municipal corporation’s General House. He also owns a shop in the sector and works as a property dealer.
Rajput is accused of raping a woman, who resides in the same sector, and blackmailing her for more than two years. A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Jaipur police station on the woman’s complaint.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Two Held for Burning Woman, Daughter to Death in Bengal
The West Bengal police have arrested two people for allegedly burning a 40-year-old woman and her teenaged daughter to death near Haldia, around 100 km from Kolkata on February 18, an officer said on Monday, 24 February.
East Midnapore police superintendent Indira Mukherjee said that the police arrested the two accused--Sheikh Saddam Hussain, 26, and Manzur Alam Mullick, 25--on Sunday. She added that more people were involved in the murder of the woman and her 19-year-old daughter without specifying the number. “We are going to arrest them soon. An investigation is on,” said Mukherjee.
The murders of the two, who were from New Barrackpore in East Midnapore district over 100km from the murder scene, came to light when residents on February 18 found their bodies burning on the banks of the Haldi River.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
