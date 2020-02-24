QCrime: Indian Shot Dead at Grocery Store in Los Angeles & More
1. Indian Shot Dead at Grocery Store in Los Angeles
A masked assailant shot dead Indian national Maninder Singh Sahi at a grocery store in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday, 22 February, local police said.
Maninder, who had turned 31 last month, was married and father of two.
Hailing from Karnal, Sahi had arrived in the US less than six months ago and had sought political asylum. He was working at a 7-Eleven grocery store in the Whittier City in Los Angeles County of California.
The only earning member of his family, Sahi used to send money to his wife and two children back home, his relatives in the US said.
According to the Whittier Police Department, the incident occurred at 5.43 am on Saturday. Preliminarily it appears the suspect entered the store with a semi-automatic handgun with the intent to commit a robbery.
(Source: PTI)
2. Man Lynched After His Son Damages Neighbour’s Phone
A 31-year-old man’s neighbours allegedly thrashed him to death following an argument over the damage his son had caused to the smartphone of one of them in West Bengal’s Malda district on Saturday, 22 February, a police officer said.
Police said Alimul Sheikh was killed hours he got into a scuffle with his neighbour, Malla Bakkas, after the latter accused the former’s seven-year-old son of stealing his phone. Locals intervened to stop the scuffle and the phone was later found lying where Bakkas’s grandson and Sheikh’s son were playing earlier.
“Around midnight, Bakkas along with his sons and daughters barged into Sheikh’s house and assaulted him with iron rods and lathis. They alleged that Sheikh’s son has damaged the mobile phone while playing with it,” said Mohammad Wahab, Sheikh’s brother.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Sub-Inspector Among 2 Arrested for Duping Doctor of Rs 61 Lakh
A police sub-inspector (PSI) and his accomplice have been arrested on Saturday, 22 February, while two others are on the run, for allegedly duping a 61-year-old doctor on the pretext of securing admission of his daughter for a post-graduation course at KEM hospital, police said Friday.
PSI Milind Hiware was serving as a detection officer at Nagpada police station and had met the complainant Dr Abdul Wahid Gaffar Ansari several times between March and November 2017.
The PSI and his three accomplices-Niyamat Khan, Prasad Kamble and Shivaji Gore- had told the doctor they knew ministers and influential people in the Mantralaya and would help his daughter get admission to the KEM hospital,” an officer from Nagpada police station said. The four accused had reportedly demanded Rs 70 lakh from the complainant, who had eventually paid them Rs 61.5 lakh.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Nigerian Gang Dupes Man of Rs 10 Lakh
A 21-year-old Girgaon resident was reportedly duped of Rs 10 lakh by unidentified men on Saturday, 22 February, purportedly belonging to a Nigerian gang, on the pretext of doing business in herbal products, police said.
According to police, complainant Prakash Devasi’s father Chaigaram had received a message in November last year from a man who identified himself as Mark Nana, a representative of a herbal company Quame Veterinary, based outside India. The man reportedly claimed that the company was looking for an exporter of herbal products in India and offered Chaigaram a lucrative deal, police said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Three Men Arrested for Manhandling Inspector, Verbally Abusing Pune Cop
Three men have been arrested on Monday, 24 February, for allegedly manhandling a police inspector and verbally abusing a constable after they were stopped for riding triple seat and drunk driving on Friday night. The men were brought to the police station but managed to run away for a short while, before being nabbed again, said police.
The incident took place at Somji Chowk in Kondhwa when a police team from the local traffic division was conducting checks on Mahashivratri. At about 10 pm, police stopped three people who were riding on a bike and creating ruckus. After verifying that all three were under the influence of alcohol, they were taken to the police station to be booked for various traffic violations.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Security Guard Killed by Unidentified Assailants
An elderly security guard posted at a steel company in Kalamna area of the city was allegedly killed by unidentified persons, police said on Sunday, 23 February.
The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday, they said.
"The deceased, identified as Namdeorao Bawne (69), was sitting on a chair at the company's gate when some unidentified persons came from behind and hit him on the head with an iron rod. He fell unconscious after that and the assailants fled from the spot," an official of Kalmna police station said.
Some morning walkers later informed the police, they said.
Police have questioned four other security guards posted at the company in this connection and also gone through the CCTV footage to identify the assailants.
"The motive behind the assault is being ascertained," police said.
(Source: PTI)
7. Man Held for Raping Mentally-Challenged Woman
Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old mentally-challenged woman in Govandi here, an official said on Sunday, 23 February.
The incident occurred on Thursday and the 22-year-old accused was arrested late Saturday night by the Shivaji Nagar Police.
According to police, the accused knew the woman as she is the younger sister of his friend. The victim lives with her mother, who is a cancer patient, her younger brother and grandmother, police said.
"On the day of the incident on February 20, the victims' mother and grandmother had gone to a hospital for treatment. On spotting the victim alone, the accused entered the house and raped her," the official said.
"Some time later, the accused hurried out of the building and was spotted by the victim's two neighbours. When her mother and grandmother returned home some time later, they tried to ask the victim what was wrong with her as she was crying. Her neighbours told them that they had seen the accused in the house in their absence," he added.
(Source: PTI)
8. Duo Arrested for Rape, Molestation of Two Girls in Jharkhand
A minor has been allegedly raped by a man while another girl was allegedly molested by another person in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Saturday, 22 February.
The duo, both in their twenties, were arrested after the incident happened on Friday and produced before a court which sent them to 14 days in judicial custody, district Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar told reporters here.
"The incident happened when the girls were returning home after practising football. They were forcibly taken to a nearby abandoned house where the 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by one of the men and the 14-year-old was allegedly molested by the other," he said.
The arrests were made after families of the girls lodged FIRs against the two men, the officer added.
(Source: PTI)
9. Minor Boy Stabs 17-Year-Old Over Tiff
A drunk 12-year-old boy allegedly attacked another boy, 17, with a knife when the latter failed to serve him chillies on time in Kompally on Saturday, 22 February.
Petbasheerabad police said that a minor and his father consumed liquor at Alwal. Later, when they were returning to Kompally, they stopped en route at Kompally Kaman to purchase snacks at a mirchi vendor.
After the accused placed the order for snacks the victim allegedly failed to serve the snack in time besides refusing to take a Rs 500 note from the accused.
This angered the accused and he stabbed the victim. The victim was shifted to a hospital,” Petbasheerabad Inspector Mahesh said. The police registered a case under Sec-307 of IPC against the accused. The accused was sent to a state home.
(Source: The Times of India)
