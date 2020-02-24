QCrime: Indian Shot Dead at Grocery Store in Los Angeles & More

A masked assailant shot dead Indian national Maninder Singh Sahi at a grocery store in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday, 22 February, local police said.

Maninder, who had turned 31 last month, was married and father of two.

Hailing from Karnal, Sahi had arrived in the US less than six months ago and had sought political asylum. He was working at a 7-Eleven grocery store in the Whittier City in Los Angeles County of California.

The only earning member of his family, Sahi used to send money to his wife and two children back home, his relatives in the US said.

According to the Whittier Police Department, the incident occurred at 5.43 am on Saturday. Preliminarily it appears the suspect entered the store with a semi-automatic handgun with the intent to commit a robbery.

