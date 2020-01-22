QCrime: Woman With HIV Gang-Raped in Bihar; 25 kg Heroin Seized
1. HIV-Positive Woman Gang-Raped in Bihar
A young widow afflicted with HIV was gang-raped in a compartment of the Patna-Bhabua Intercity Express train on Monday night, 20 January, police said on Tuesday.
Two men overpowered the woman around 11.50pm when the train was nearing its last stop, raped her and filmed the incident, police said, adding that both the accused were arrested and the woman sent for medical treatment.
Police said the 22-year-old woman from a village in Kaimur district boarded the train from Gaya where she had gone to get medicines at an anti-retroviral therapy centre. “The victim is undergoing treatment for HIV and was returning from Gaya when the incident took place in the train,” said Lallu Singh, SHO, GRP, Sasaram.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Man Kills Wife & Two Kids, Hangs Self in Lucknow
A 32-year-old-man allegedly smothered his wife and two children to death before ending his life by hanging himself at his rented house in Gudamba police station area of Lucknow Saturday, 18 January. Police said the exact reason behind the step is yet to be ascertained but they were probing if a financial crisis or marital dispute was a motive.
Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey and other senior officers visited the spot.
The deceased were identified as private taxi driver Pintu Kumar, wife Arti (28), daughter Neha (8) and son Naitik (6).
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Man Arrested for Impersonating IPS Officer, Extortion Bid
A man allegedly posing as an IPS officer was arrested by Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday, 20 January, for attempting to extort Rs 70 lakh from a South Mumbai jeweller.
In 2016, the complainant had tried to help the sons of another jeweller in Hyderabad after they were arrested for allegedly trying to convert black money into white following demonetisation.
At that time, the Hyderabad jeweller had given an acquaintance of the complainant 5 kg gold to submit in court as he did not have cash. However, the acquaintance allegedly neither returned the gold nor finished the bail procedure.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Three Women Held for Posing as Transgenders, Extracting Cash
Ghaziabad Railway Police arrested three women for allegedly posing as transgenders to extract money from train passengers on Wednesday, 22 January. Officers said that over the past few months, several passengers filed complaints with Ghaziabad’s Railway Protection Force and Old Delhi Railway Station against several such accused.
“The three women pretended to be transgenders and begged money from passengers in the train. If the passengers refused, they created a ruckus and coerced the person to pay,” said an RPF Inspector.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Two Arrested for Running Sex Racket
A Bollywood production manager and a casting director were arrested on Monday, 21 January for allegedly running a sex racket. Police rescued three women, of whom two are students from Turkmenistan.
The Social Service Branch of Mumbai Police Crime Branch had contacted the accused, Naved Akhtar (26) and Naved Sayyad (22), through a decoy client after learning that the men were luring women into prostitution by promising work in the film industry. Police raided a hotel in Andheri East after the decoy customer confirmed the accused were offering the service at a price of Rs 40,000.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Techie Waiting for Online Food Order Carjacked at Gunpoint in Chandigarh
Three men robbed a 37-year-old software engineer of his car at gunpoint at Rajiv Gandhi Technology (IT) Park late on Monday night, 20 January.
The victim, identified as Aditya Dhindwal of Rohtak, was waiting for a food deliveryman in a parking lot next to the DLF building when the crime took place.
“I was standing outside when I received a call from the deliveryman. As I was explaining to him my location, it started to drizzle. I opened the driver door to take cover, when suddenly a man came and put his hand on the door while another grabbed me from behind and pushed me,” Dhindwal said in his complaint.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Woman, 12-Year-Old Son Found Murdered in Jahangirpuri
A 36-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son were found murdered in their two-room house in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Tuesday, 21 January morning. Police said they had found no evidence of forced entry, suggesting the crime was committed by someone known to them.
Police said the woman was found nude but are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain sexual assault. The child’s body was found on a bed, wrapped in a blanket. The woman’s body had a deep stab wound on her back and the boy’s throat was slit, they said.
Police said the victims’ neighbours had called the Jahangirpuri police station on Tuesday. They reported that their house had been locked since Friday and noticed a foul smell. They added that the residents did not respond to their phone calls either.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Two Arrested for Duping Investors of Rs 10 Crore
Two persons who allegedly duped several investors after collecting Rs 10 crore with a promise of providing high returns were arrested by Central Crime Station (CCS) sleuths on Monday, 20 January.
Police said that Ansari, Ali and Mohammed Jahangir, another accused who has been absconding, started two companies Ansari Capital Solutions and Ansari Perfumes and Cosmetics and allegedly collected Rs 10 crore by inviting investors to invest in their business. However, the accused allegedly went absconding in September 2019. They were arrested on Monday and produced before a local court in Thane. Police have obtained a transit warrant to bring him back to Hyderabad.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. 25 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 105 Crore Seized in Kolkata
In one of the biggest drug seizures in the East in recent history, the Kolkata Police on Tuesday, 21 January arrested two persons with 25 kilogram of heroin worth more than Rs 105 crore in the international market, a senior officer said.
Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police raided a house in Paikpara area in the northern part of the city in the early hours of Tuesday and nabbed Uttar Pradesh-based drug dealer Juber and his accomplice from Manipur, Moulana Fayazuddin, the officer said.
(Source: The Times of India)
