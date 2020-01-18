QCrime: Boy Found Dead in MP Hostel; Undertrial Prisoner Escapes

A 7-year-old boy was found dead on Wednesday in a government hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

The post-mortem report of the boy, who belonged to the tribal community, revealed strangulation, following which a magisterial inquiry was ordered, and two of the facility's were staff suspended.

Class I student Suraj, who lived with elder brother Deepak (9) in a government hostel in Patel Nagar in Bhopal was found unconscious in the bathroom and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, said Piplani police station in-charge Rakesh Shrivastava on Friday.

"The post mortem report, which came out on Thursday, has revealed he was strangled. A case has been registered and probe is on to nab the perpetrators," he told PTI.

