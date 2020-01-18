QCrime: Boy Found Dead in MP Hostel; Undertrial Prisoner Escapes
1. 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in MP Hostel, 2 Suspended: Police
A 7-year-old boy was found dead on Wednesday in a government hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.
The post-mortem report of the boy, who belonged to the tribal community, revealed strangulation, following which a magisterial inquiry was ordered, and two of the facility's were staff suspended.
Class I student Suraj, who lived with elder brother Deepak (9) in a government hostel in Patel Nagar in Bhopal was found unconscious in the bathroom and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, said Piplani police station in-charge Rakesh Shrivastava on Friday.
"The post mortem report, which came out on Thursday, has revealed he was strangled. A case has been registered and probe is on to nab the perpetrators," he told PTI.
(Source: NDTV)
2. Undertrial Prisoner Escapes Through Toilet Ventilator in Meghalaya Court
An undertrial prisoner has escaped through the ventilator of a toilet in a Meghalaya court despite police personnel standing guard outside, an officer said on Friday.
The incident happened when 32-year-old Bath N Marak, accused in kidnapping, extortion and other criminal cases, was being produced before the court of the district and sessions judge in Tura town on Thursday, the police officer said.
"He requested to be allowed to relieve himself. However, upon entering a toilet in the court premises, Marak loosened the bars of the ventilator and escaped," he said.
Marak was a former member of a group of notorious criminal William A Sangma, the officer said.
(Source: NDTV)
3. Delhi Man Arrested for Offering Jobs at Fictitious Thailand Airliner ‘Yo Air’
Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man who cheated people by offering employment in a fake airline company ''Yo Air''. The arrested person was identified as Sanket Jha, a resident of Kandiwali in Mumbai.
Police Station Mandir Marg received a call regarding quarrel at hotel Metropolitan. A woman named Shipra Singh from Noida reported that she came to know through the social media page regarding an interview for Cabin Crew in "Yo Air", a Thailand based company.
She further alleged that after initial screening, she received an e-mail for interview of management round in the national capital at a hotel near Bangla Sahab Gurudwara. However, when she reached there, the person conducting interview, namely Sanket Jha, asked for a demand draft of Rs 2.55 lakh before the selection.
(Source: NDTV)
4. Chitrakoot Priest Shot Dead, Five Booked: Kotwali Police
The head priest of a prominent temple in Chitrakoot was shot dead and another person suffered a gunshot injury after unidentified motorcycle-borne persons fired at them in City Kotwali police station area of the district Thursday.
According to the police, the victim, 46-year-old Mahant Arjundas, head priest of the well-known Balaji temple, was shot at when he was going on a motorycle with Ashish Tiwari (22), who suffered a bullet injury on his right hand and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chitrakoot. Doctors said his condition was stable.
A feud over “grabbing the position of head priest” could be a possible motive behind the murder, said a senior police officer.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. 27-Year-Old Gets Death Sentence for Raping and Murdering Minor
Completing the trial in a rape and murder case of a six-year-old in 21 working days, a special court in Lucknow Friday awarded death sentence to a 27-year-old man. The rape and murder of the six-year-old took place in September last year, which the court termed a “rarest of the rare” case.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on convict Babloo, alias Arafat, who has been lodged in Lucknow district jail since his arrest on 16 September.
“Special Judge Arvind Mishra held Babloo guilty on 14 January. Today to the court sent him to the gallows after considering the case the rarest of the rare,” said Special Public Prosecutor Abhishek Upadhyay.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Two Gaya Residents Arrested in Kolkata for Cloning ATM Cards of Senior Citizens
The Kolkata Police on Thursday night arrested Mudassar Khan and Irfanuddin for allegedly stealing information from ATM cards of numerous unsuspecting senior citizens and less educated people when they visited unguarded ATM counters in the city.
Both the accused are residents of Gaya, Bihar. They were arrested from Sealdah station when they were about to board the Darjeeling Mail. Electronic devices used for cloning ATM cards with stolen information, 39 cloned cards, a magnetic strip reader and a laptop were seized from their possession, said joint commissioner of police (crime) Murli Dhar Sharma. The accused used to stay in rented flats at Jadavpur and Tiljala in south Kolkata.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Five Nabbed for Molesting 6 Minors in Jharkhand
Six minor girls, returning from a village fair, were allegedly molested by five people in Khunti village of Jharkhand late on Wednesday, police said on Thursday, adding that all five accused, including a minor, have been nabbed.
The police said that cases under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been lodged against them.
Ashutosh Sekhar, Khunti superintendent of police, said it was the case of molestation, not rape.
“The victims told police that they were molested. We also interrogated the accused and they admitted to doing the same thing,” said Shekar.
He, however, said a board has been constituted for medical examination of the girls. All six girls were also produced before the child welfare committee (CWC).
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Telangana Rape Encounter: SC Defines Power & Duties of 3-Member Inquiry Commission
The Supreme Court has defined the power and duties of a three-member commission headed by a former apex court judge set up to inquire into the alleged encounter killing of the four accused in the gang-rape and murder case of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad.
Fixing the terms of reference for the commission headed by former SC judge VS Sirpurkar, the court said the panel would go into the circumstances that led to the death of the four and ascertain if any offence has been committed in the course.
A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant said if any offence appears to have been committed in the course, the responsibility of erring officials will be fixed.
(Source: CNN-News18)
9. Four-Year-Old Girl Raped by Two Boys Aged 8 and 12 in Andhra Pradesh
A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys while she was alone in her residence here on Friday, police said.
Based on a complaint from the victims mother, the boys, aged 8 and 12, have been detained under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, the police said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.
(Source: CNN-News18)
