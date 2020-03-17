QCrime: Man Found Decapitated; Bouncer Shot Dead
1. Man’s Decapitated Body Found in Dharamshala
Police on Monday, 16 March, recovered the decapitated body of a 30-year-old man in Dharamshala town.
The deceased was identified as Jasvinder Singh, a resident of Sudher village, who worked as a taxi driver.
His decapitated head was found on the Chilgari road while the body was found a kilometre away near the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) workshop.
Police have arrested his friend Rajeev Thapa, also a taxi driver, in connection with the case.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Bouncer Shot Dead in Chandigarh
Two armed men on a bike opened fire after intercepting a car, leaving its occupant dead in Sector 38 late on Monday, 16 March night. The victim has been identified as Surjit, who used to supply bouncers in the region and lived in Nayagaon. He was in his late 30s and married.
Surjit was coming from the Sector 38 West side when the assailants intercepted his white sedan at the Sector 38 light point. They fired at least seven bullets before speeding away. Surjit is reported to have suffered at least two bullet injuries.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Labourer Murders Wife in Ludhiana, Held
A labourer was arrested for murdering his wife after accusing her of infidelity, at their home in Aam Vihar colony at Pakhowal road in the wee hours of Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Tara Devi, 35. The couple had a 13-year-old daughter, who was not at home at the time of incident.
After committing the crime, the accused identified as Vijay Prakash informed his neighbour about the incident and fled the spot. He then rushed to their house and found the woman lying in a pool of blood. He raised the alarm and dialled 100.
The police said that the accused had committed the crime in an inebriated condition. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP- city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that Vijay had accused his wife of cheating with her nephew Deepak.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Indian Man Drives Around Dubai With Dead Girlfriend in Car’s Front Seat: Report
A Dubai court heard that an Indian man based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) murdered his girlfriend and then drove around the city for 45 minutes with her body in the front seat, even stopping to pick up a meal, before turning himself in to police.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 27-year-old accused discovered that his girlfriend, also an Indian, was having an affair, so he killed her by slitting her throat before eventually turning himself in to officers at Al Muraqabbat Police Station in Deira after parking the car inside the station’s parking lot, reports Gulf News.
The incident took place last July.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. 45-Year-Old Arrested For Carrying Bullets At Delhi Metro
A 45-year-old woman was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at a metro station in for carrying four bullets in her bag, officials said today.
The incident took place at around 1 pm on Sunday.
The officials said the woman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had four bullets of .32-bore calibre in her bag and it was detected by the CISF personnel during checking.
She was handed over to the Delhi police for further investigation, they added.
(Source: NDTV)
6. 4 Men Held for Allegedly Raping 22-Year-Old in Kanpur, UP: Police
Four men allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman for three days in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the police said today.
The crime came to light when the girl escaped from the place on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.
“We have arrested four people – Sameer Agarwal, Amit Agarwal, Saksham and Manoj –on the rape charge,” he said. He also said the prime accused, Amit Agarwal, managed to initially evade arrest.
During questioning, the woman said she came to Kanpur through Lucknow from Guwahati on Friday for an event management deal with Amit Agarwal and Sameer Agarwal, whom she had befriended a few months ago.
(Source: NDTV)
7. Woman, Son and Another Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting 2 Cops In Delhi
A woman and her son and their suspected accomplice were arrested for allegedly assaulting two policemen and attempting to implicate them in a case with self-injuries in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, the police said today.
The accused were identified as Mobina Khatun, her son Mohammad Sulemaan, 21, and Makhan Singh, 26, they said.
Makhan Singh is previously involved in more than five cases of theft and robbery, the police said.
On Saturday, when the two policemen were patrolling, they saw Makhan Singh, standing along with a "suspicious person". When one of them tried to inquire, the man, later identified as Mohammad Sulemaan, attacked him and inflicted injury on his hand himself.
(Source: NDTV)
