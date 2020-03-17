QCrime: Man Found Decapitated; Bouncer Shot Dead

Police on Monday, 16 March, recovered the decapitated body of a 30-year-old man in Dharamshala town.

The deceased was identified as Jasvinder Singh, a resident of Sudher village, who worked as a taxi driver.

His decapitated head was found on the Chilgari road while the body was found a kilometre away near the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) workshop.

Police have arrested his friend Rajeev Thapa, also a taxi driver, in connection with the case.

