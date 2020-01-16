QCrime: Card-Cloning Racket Busted; Accidental Gunshot Kills Man
1. Murder of Nurse: ‘Accused Duped Victim of Rs 3.50 Lakh by Promising Job at Bathinda AIIMS’
Maninder Singh, who was arrested for allegedly killing his woman friend at a Chandigarh hotel, had duped the victim, Sarabjeet Kaur, and her family of Rs 3.50 lakh after sending a fake email to her saying that she was selected as a nurse at AIIMS through PGIMER in September.
Sarabjeet Kaur, who was a qualified nurse, was killed at Hotel Sky in phase-2, Industrial Area on 30 December, 2019. The murder came to light when hotel staff noticed the body of Kaur in the room on 1 January, 2020.
Police sources said, “Sarabjeet Kaur through her family members had handed over around Rs 3.5 lakh to Maninder Singh. He had promised them that he would arrange the selection of Kaur at AIIMS, Bathinda through PGIMER.”
Sources said that though Maninder Singh claimed that he had hidden some of the money out of the of Rs 6 lakh, he had spent around Rs 3 lakh to buy a second hand i20, in which he had escaped from Hotel Sky after killing Kaur.
He is being questioned to find out about the rest of the cash.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Card-Cloning Racket in Pune: 3 Petrol PUMP Staffers Arrested
Four persons, including three petrol pump staffers, have been arrested by Pune City Police’s cyber police station in connection with a debit card cloning racket.
Police have identified the four accused as Mithun Alo, Noyan Shaikh, Saimuddin Ali and Zulfikar Ahmed, who are from Malda district in West Bengal. All of them live in Pune’s Wadgaon Sheri.
According to a press release issued by Senior Police Inspector Jayram Paigude, the cyber police station had started receiving an increasing number of complaints in the last 15 days about money being withdrawn through debit card transactions without the knowledge of the bank-account holder.
While going through the complaints, the police team found that most of the complainants had visited a petrol pump in Pune Camp area in the days before the cash withdrawal from their accounts.
Further investigation led to the detention of three staffers, Mithun, Noyan and Saimuddin. All three had started working at the petrol pump only three months ago.
Probe revealed the three staffers used to steal debit card data and the pin number of customers at the petrol pump. The trio used a skimmer device to copy the debit card information, said police.
After obtaining the information, the three accused allegedly passed it on to their accomplice Zulfikar. Zulfikar, a former petrol pump employee, was nabbed from Wadgaon Sheri.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Body Found in Ulhasnagar: Wife, Man’s Friend Held
Day after an unidentified man’s body was found in Ulhas river, the victim’s 29-year-old wife and her boyfriend have been arrested for the murder. Badlapur police said the woman and her boyfriend, who is also her husband’s friend, strangulated him, tied his hands and threw the body in the river.
The man, Vijay Vishwakarma, 35, had a plumbing business. He and his wife Chahat, shifted to Vangani village 10 years ago, after they got married. They have a son.
“While questioning, Chahat did not give proper answers. Later, she confessed to having an affair with her husband’s friend, Viraj Palande, 32, for a year. On Sunday, 12 January, they gave sedatives to Vijay, tied his hands and strangulated him. They later threw the victim’s body in the river,” said investigating officer S Nigade.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Pune: Village Sarpanch’s Husband Murdered, Baramati Village Tense
Songaon village in Pune district’s Baramati taluka remained tense on Wednesday, 15 January, after the husband of a village sarpanch was murdered hours after he confronted the accused for misbehaving with women, said police.
Police have identified the deceased as Yuvraj Abasaheb Thorat (50). His wife Jayshree Thorat is the sarpanch of Songaon gram panchyat.
Police said women from the village had gathered at a local temple to celebrate Makar Sankranti on Wednesday afternoon. Police said a villager, who was drunk, allegedly misbehaved with some of the women.
Thorat saw this and confronted him, and the duo got into a heated argument. The accused allegedly stabbed Thorat with a sharp weapon and killed him.
Following the incident, angry villagers tried to set the assailant’s house on fire. A team of Baramati police station rushed to Songaon village to bring the situation under control. A police force was deployed in the village to maintain law and order.
An offence of murder was lodged in the case at the Baramati police station. The situation was under control, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Narayan Shirgaokar.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Mumbai: 20-Year-Old ‘Friend’ Held Day After Teen Goes Missing
Navi Mumbai police arrested a 20-year-old man for accompanying a 17-year-old girl to Dehradun, a day after she went reportedly went missing. Police said the duo had gone to Uttar Pradesh and then Dehradun, from where they were found Wednesday, 15 January. The man, reportedly a friend of the teenager, works in Dehradun.
On Tuesday, police had recovered a suicide note after the girl, who was allegedly molested by a DIG-rank officer at her birthday party last year, went missing. In the note, the girl had stated that the DIG had been putting too much pressure on her family to withdraw the case due to which she was going to commit suicide.
In her complaint to Navi Mumbai police, the girl had accused the DIG of touching her inappropriately at her birthday party at her residence last year. Police had registered a molestation case in December last year following which the DIG had gone missing. After the girl went missing, the DIG’s anticipatory bail was rejected by a sessions court.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Bengaluru: Man Kills Wife by Injecting Pesticide
A 30-year-old employee of a district government hospital was arrested on charges of murdering his wife by injecting pesticide on the night of 13 January. Ijoor police said Deepa T, 24, a resident of Ramanagara town, was killed by her husband Venkatesh G after she questioned him about his affair with another woman.
Venkatesh is an on-contract data-entry operator with the hospital. "He poisoned her when she was asleep," the police said. According to police, the incident took place around 11pm on Monday and Deepa was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital around 1am on Tuesday, 14 January. "Her parents had taken her to the hospital after learning that something was amiss," police said.
Deepa's father Timmaiah filed a murder case against Venkatesh, suspecting he may have injected poison. Based on the complaint, Ijoor police brought in Venkatesh for questioning and he confessed to the crime. "He told us she'd cheated on him," police said.
(Source: The Times of India)
7. Rajkot: Man Killed by ‘Accidental Shot’ From Cop’s Revolver
A man was killed after being hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service revolver of a police sub-inspector inside the police chowki (police post) at temporary Central Bus Station of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) on Shashtri Maidan in the heart of Rajkot city on Wednesday.
‘A’ Division police said that Himanshu Gohil, a resident of Rajkot city, was killed after being hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service revolver of police sub-inspector PP Chavda. Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal confirmed the “death of a person after being hit by a bullet from the service revolver of a policeman”.
“Gohil was a friend of PSI Chavda. The PSI had called Gohil to the police chowki to meet. However, while PSI was servicing his revolver, it went off accidentally and Gohil was hit in the back of his head,” NK Jadeja, inspector of ‘A’ Division police station, told The Indian Express, adding 35-year-old Gohil died on the spot.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Hyderabad: 19-Year-Old Labourer Held for Raping Minor
A 19-year-old labourer was arrested on Monday on the charges of raping a minor girl. Police said the accused even married the girl on 6 January, in Yadadri temple. The accused is a resident of Yousufguda .
About one-and-a-half years ago, he befriended the victim, a class VIII student in a Yousufguda school. After becoming close to the accused, the girl stopped focusing on her studies and family members came to know about the affair.
They shifted the family to Malkajgiri and sent her to a hostel in Nalgonda . Subsequently, the girl returned to her parents and continued to talk to the accused. On 19 June, 2018, the accused met the girl and took her to his house in Yousufguda.
Malkajgiri police booked a kidnapping case and traced the girl at the house of the accused, who was also a minor at that time. The juvenile offender was produced before the juvenile justice board. Two months ago, the accused went to the girl’s house when she was alone and sexually exploited her by promising to marry. On 6 January, this year, the accused took the girl to Yadadri temple and tied a mangalsutra.
He took the girl to his sister’s house in Chennai. On the advice of his sister, the accused returned to the city a few days ago and dropped the girl at her house. “The girl told her parents about the marriage. Based on their complaint, we registered a rape case and arrested the accused on Monday, 13 January,” Malkajgiri inspector.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Punjab Woman Set on Fire Three Days Before Marriage
Three days before her marriage, a woman was set on fire allegedly by two masked men who barged inside her home in Ludhiana Tuesday, 14 January. The 29-year old has suffered 90 percent burn injuries and her condition is critical. No FIR has been registered yet.
According to the preliminary information, two masked men allegedly barged into her residence in the Vishwakarma Puri area, poured diesel and set her on fire.
The woman, who was scheduled to get married on 17 January, had gone to verandah to use washroom when the family heard her scream.
The family which was busy in marriage preparation doused the fire and rushed her to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, her father Hajinder Singh said. He also said that they saw two masked men fleeing from the house.
The police, however, said no one was seen entering the house as per the CCTV footage. “She has suffered 90 per cent burns and her condition is critical. The case is tricky,” SHO Amarjeet Singh, Division number 6 police station, said. The woman is unfit to talk to the police and her family’s statement is yet to be recorded.
(Source: The Indian Express)
