QCrime: Card-Cloning Racket Busted; Accidental Gunshot Kills Man

Maninder Singh, who was arrested for allegedly killing his woman friend at a Chandigarh hotel, had duped the victim, Sarabjeet Kaur, and her family of Rs 3.50 lakh after sending a fake email to her saying that she was selected as a nurse at AIIMS through PGIMER in September.

Sarabjeet Kaur, who was a qualified nurse, was killed at Hotel Sky in phase-2, Industrial Area on 30 December, 2019. The murder came to light when hotel staff noticed the body of Kaur in the room on 1 January, 2020.

Police sources said, “Sarabjeet Kaur through her family members had handed over around Rs 3.5 lakh to Maninder Singh. He had promised them that he would arrange the selection of Kaur at AIIMS, Bathinda through PGIMER.”

Sources said that though Maninder Singh claimed that he had hidden some of the money out of the of Rs 6 lakh, he had spent around Rs 3 lakh to buy a second hand i20, in which he had escaped from Hotel Sky after killing Kaur.

He is being questioned to find out about the rest of the cash.

(Source: The Indian Express)